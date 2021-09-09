Real Madrid have been left perplexed by their La Liga fixture with Celta Vigo going ahead this weekend.

Another storm brewed over two fixtures in particular ahead of this weekend, La Liga and RFEF once again going to war.

Due to the South American international window being extended by two days, meaning players won’t return until the very last minute before this weekend, Sevilla applied for a postponement ahead of their clash with Barcelona, and Villarreal did the same for their Alaves tie.

Postponement in this case should only be granted if there is a ‘major’ cause, but La Liga quickly agreed that the clubs who applied should not play if they are without players.

As is often the case, RFEF disagreed and told La Liga the games could not be postponed, as is almost always the case when RFEF and La Liga disagree, the decision went to a tribunal.

Four days before the first of the games was set to be played, an independent decision was made, and the games were indeed postponed after all.

But that has left Real Madrid feeling perplexed.

Los Blancos themselves have three South American players in Casemiro, Vinicius and Eder Militao, who won’t arrive back in the Spanish capital until Friday.

And it’s unclear whether the trio will be in good enough condition to face Celta Vigo on Sunday, Real Madrid‘s first home fixture at Santiago Bernabeu for more than a year.

The reason for that appears to be that Real Madrid, unlike Sevilla and Villarreal, were understood to have failed to submit a postponement request.

It seems Los Blancos were counting on La Liga to be proactive and to either cancel all games as a result of the circumstances or to seek out teams impacted.

But that wasn’t the case, and La Liga postponed games by request, leaving Real Madrid’s clash with Celta still very much on.

The feeling is that Real Madrid are not exactly happy with the scenario, but they are going to swallow it without kicking up too big a fuss this time around.