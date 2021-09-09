Pedri helps with food donation as Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Manchester United

Pedri helps in drive to donate bananas from the Canary Islands to food banks across Spain

Pedri’s had an intense year. The 18-year-old has played 75 official games for Barcelona and La Roja in the 2020/21 season, inclusive of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Supercopa de Espana, the Champions League, Euro 2020 and the Olympic Games.

Cristiano Ronaldo presented by Manchester United at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has been presented by Manchester United at Old Trafford after re-joining the club from Juventus this summer. The Portuguese previously played for the English side between 2003 and 2009, and will be determined to prove that, at 36, he still has what it takes to cut it at the elite level.

Isco looking reborn under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Isco played just two minutes in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Alaves, but then started against Levante and Real Betis. He’s currently played 127 minutes out of a possible 270 this year. Should he start on Sunday against Celta Vigo, the first game back at the Santiago Bernabeu, he’ll have started three games consecutively, something he couldn’t manage at all last season under Zinedine Zidane according to Marca.

