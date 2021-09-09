Isco looking reborn under Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid

Isco played just two minutes in Real Madrid’s La Liga opener against Alaves, but then started against Levante and Real Betis. He’s currently played 127 minutes out of a possible 270 this year. Should he start on Sunday against Celta Vigo, the first game back at the Santiago Bernabeu, he’ll have started three games consecutively, something he couldn’t manage at all last season under Zinedine Zidane according to Marca.

The last time the Andalusian started three games in a row was pre-pandemic, in January 2020. Isco hasn’t been selected by La Roja this international break so has spent the period working hard under Carlo Ancelotti at Valdebebas; Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both doubts as they’re carrying slight injuries.

Isco’s life at Madrid has changed since Carletto took over from Zidane this summer. His performance against Levante was the best in white many can remember. His name was raised as a possible sale this summer, but for various reasons he ended up staying. Now, he’s determined to give life in the Spanish capital at the newly renovated Bernabeu one last shot.