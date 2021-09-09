Eduardo Camavinga is going to have to earn every minute of game-time at Real Madrid

Real Madrid took advantage of a market opportunity to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes. The French club wanted to sell him given he was in the last year of his contract, and Madrid got the deal done at a fixed fee of €30m plus €15m in add-ons.

It’s a smart deal, but one that raises issues in the short term according to Diario Sport. Neither his role in the squad nor his exact location on the pitch has been decided, and Carlo Ancelotti will need all his skill to deal with the situation correctly.

Madrid currently have eight midfielders on the books including Camavinga; the undisputed three starters – Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric – as well as rotational options including Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde and Isco. Camavinga is going to have to fight for every minute of game-time.

He appears to be more of a box-to-box option than a sitting midfielder, so less likely to serve in Casemiro’s deep-lying pivot. Kroos and Modric aren’t easy to compete with; few can match the former for tactical intelligence while few can match the latter for close control and sheer skill.