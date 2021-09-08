Watch: Update on the Santiago Bernabeu three days before Real Madrid’s return

Florentino Perez has made some bold calls in the past couple of years, and it’s beginning to pay off. Real Madrid will move into the new, renovated Santiago Bernabeu in three days time after playing their football at Valdebebas since the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. It’s been an important project for Florentino.

Since they signed Eden Hazard for in the region of €100m from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, Madrid have been relatively quiet in the transfer market, aside from their late push to prise Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Sergio Ramos left on a free transfer for PSG earlier in the window, while Raphael Varane went to the Premier League to join Manchester United. It’s all been with this re-opening in mind.

Florentino would have liked to have had Mbappe on board to launch the new stadium, although a deal couldn’t be reached with PSG in the end. David Alaba is a high-profile new acquisition, however, as is the talented midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Madridistas will hope that their team can play football befitting of their new digs as the 2021/22 season begins to build momentum.