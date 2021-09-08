Saul trolls Marcos Alonso as he enjoys cycle through London with Kepa Arrizabalaga

Saul left Atletico Madrid and La Liga this summer for Chelsea and the Premier League, on loan with an option to buy. Saul had fallen out of favour under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano, and was in need of a fresh start to help him win back his place in the Spanish national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hanging out with good company. Thanks for the guide Marcos 😛😆 pic.twitter.com/SAntgvbHf0 — Saúl Ñiguez (@saulniguez) September 8, 2021

Saul is joined at Stamford Bridge by Kepa Arrizabalaga, a fellow Spaniard who joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in a move that made him the most expensive goalkeeper in history. The pair went cycling through London on Wednesday evening, with Saul trolling Marcos Alonso, who apparently warned him that Kepa would be a terrible English teacher for the recent arrival.

A versatile midfielder, the 26-year-old Saul was born in Elche and came through the youth system at Real Madrid before switching to Atletico at the age of 14. He broke into the first team at Atletico in 2012, but needed a season on loan at Rayo Vallecano before he could really stake his claim as a starter under Simeone.