Ronald Koeman has explained the current situation surrounding Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig.

Umtiti is going through a difficult time at Barca currently despite having returned to full fitness.

The Frenchman has struggled with injury issues over recent years, but he has returned to full fitness ahead of this season.

Though, he has found himself booed by supporters over his reluctance to leave the club, and whether linked or not, Koeman is yet to give Umtiti any minutes in La Liga despite an injury to Gerard Pique.

Puig, meanwhile, is another who is yet to play any minutes, and he was another who was touted for an exit with Koeman not convinced over the 22-year-old just yet.

But both players do have a future at Camp Nou, according to Koeman, who explained the situation in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“I am going to give opportunities to players looking for the best for the club and looking to win a game,” he said.

“I don’t want to speak about Umtiti and Riqui (Puig) without speaking in general.

“The coach always looks for the strongest team and each (player) has their opportunities and can demonstrate in training that he deserves more opportunities.”

Speaking about Puig and Umtiti more specifically, Koeman added: “One of them, in the midfield (Puig), there are a lot of players and the other (Umitit) is in defence, and after injury.

“It’s to work and work, and Umtiti tries to give the most in training. And in the last few weeks, with the pre-season that we have done, physically, he is better than last year.

“He is good physically and Umtiti is a very good centre-back.

“And Riqui has to improve things that I have spoken to him about in pre-season.”

That suggests there will be opportunity for Umtiti this season, while Puig appears to have a long way to go to win minutes.