Philippe Coutinho is set to get a final chance at Barcelona after a disappointing spell at the club so far.

The Brazilian has been one of the big failures from Barca‘s recent history, arriving for well over €100million only to disappoint.

The former Liverpool midfielder was sent out on loan after just one year, winning the Champions League with Bayern Munich, and after three years, his Barcelona career is very much on track to end as a failure.

But there could still be an opportunity for Coutinho to turn things around.

The Brazilian is now back from a serious knee injury that has kept him out for much of the year, and according to Diario AS, he will get a ‘final chance’ to prove people wrong.

Ronald Koeman is said to be open to giving Coutinho minutes to prove himself, and Barcelona fans can expect to see the 29-year-old in action in the coming weeks.

In fact, the report claims the Bayern Munich Champions League clash specifically, will be the game in which Coutinho makes his return.

Coutinho has only been in the Barcelona squad for one of their first three La Liga games so far this season. He was an unused substitute last time out as the Blaugrana beat Getafe.