Ronald Koeman has sent a clear message to Barcelona president Joan Laporta over his contract.

There was significant uncertainty over the Dutchman’s future over the summer before the decision was eventually taken to allow him to continue.

But while that gives Koeman a little more time, as things stand, his contract is set to expire at the end of this season.

And he gets closer to his contract expiry date, Koeman has send a clear message to Barca president Laporta that he wants to continue, taking the opportunity to point out what he has managed to achieve with the club’s youngsters.

He told Marca: “I am open to renewing. The idea of continuing as Barcelona coach for many years excites me, despite the complicated moments that the club as currently, but I think that thanks to our decisions as coaches and staff, Barcelona has young players (Pedri, Fati, Gavi etc) with a huge immediate future and I hope that inside three, four or five years, I can continue being the coach.”

Koeman’s relationship with Barca chief Laporta has been complicated at times, especially given the summer’s reports that the president tried to replace his current coach while he was still in the job.

And Koeman hasn’t denied that things haven’t always been easy, but he does say the pair have a ‘good relationship’.

“He (Laporta) has spoken of two complicated moments, that of the end of last season and last week.

“Again, the club did well last night (at his press conference) and made things very clear.

“We have a good relationship, we speak talk through things as they are and in the end, the president, me, you, everyone, we want to see Barca triumph.

“We know that this is a complicated moment for many reasons, but we are going forward and this club has a big future.”