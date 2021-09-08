Luis Enrique names La Roja side to face Kosovo as Antoine Griezmann presented by Atletico Madrid

La Roja name starting lineup ahead of crucial World Cup qualifier with Kosovo

La Roja play Kosovo this evening in a crucial World Cup qualifier. Luis Enrique’s side are top of Group B, but have played two games more than second-placed Sweden, and given only the side that finishes first in each group is guaranteed a place in Qatar three points in Kosovo is a must. The pressure’s on.

Antoine Griezmann presented as an Atletico Madrid player at the Wanda Metropolitano

Antoine Griezmann was presented as an Atletico Madrid player this afternoon after completing his move from Barcelona. The Frenchman heads to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan with an option to buy, two years after joining Barcelona from them. He’ll wear the number eight shirt for Los Rojiblancos.

Antoine Griezmann cuts his hair short to mark the beginning of the a new era at Atletico Madrid

Griezmann never looked to truly be at home in the Catalan capital. Many Atletico fans reacted with joy to the news that the forward had cut his hair; they’d implored him to do so, and photos showed that while he arrived at the training ground with his ponytail this morning he cut it in time for his presentation; a short back and sides that hints at Atletico’s no-nonsense ethos.

