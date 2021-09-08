La Roja News

La Roja ready to face Kosovo in crucial World Cup qualifier amidst tense political backdrop

La Roja play Kosovo this evening in a crucial World Cup qualifier. Luis Enrique’s side are top of Group B, but have played two games more than second-placed Sweden, and given only the side that finishes first in each group is guaranteed a place in Qatar three points in Kosovo is a must. The pressure’s on.

One of the stranger elements to this evening’s clash is the political aspect. Spanish television will refer to this evening’s opponents as the team of the Kosovo FA, who come from the territory of Kosovo. Kosovo will also be lower case on the scoreboard. This is because Spain refuses to recognise Kosovo’s independence due to their own burgeoning independence movements in the Basque Country and Catalonia.

La Roja v Kosovo

Spain lost 2-1 to Sweden last Thursday in their first competitive game since they exited Euro 2020 after a semi-final defeat to eventual winners Italy at Wembley Stadium. They followed that up with a 4-0 hammering of Georgia, and will hope to secure another uncomplicated victory over in Kosovo this evening.

Posted by

Tags La Roja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.