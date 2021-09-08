Eduardo Camavinga: “I have had to escape the war and this has helped me and made me stronger”

Eduardo Camavinga was presented as a Real Madrid player this afternoon, and spoke well about taking on a new challenge at what he labelled his dream club. The 18-year-old midfield talent joins Madrid from Rennes, where he came through the youth system. He’s one of the most exciting teenagers in the game.

Camavinga was born in Angola to parents fleeing war in the Congo and brought up in France. He broke into the Rennes first team in 2019, wowing observes with his mature performances. He became a senior French international in 2020, and carries himself with an intelligence and poise rare in teenagers.

“I have had to escape the war and this has helped me and made me stronger,” he said at his presentation. “My family has helped me a lot, and when I play, I play for them.”

I am ready for this challenge at my dream club! 🤍 #HALAMADRID pic.twitter.com/0TBdUZOejC — Eduardo Camavinga (@Camavinga) September 8, 2021

Madrid signed Camavinga to strengthen their midfield and add a degree of youthful energy. They already have the spectacularly successful trident of Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos, but each are getting on in age. Camavinga brings real potential to the Santiago Bernabeu and gives Carlo Ancelotti options in midfield.