Antoine Griezmann presented as an Atletico Madrid player at the Wanda Metropolitano

Antoine Griezmann was presented as an Atletico Madrid player this afternoon after completing his move from Barcelona. The Frenchman heads to the Wanda Metropolitano on loan with an option to buy, two years after joining Barcelona from them. He’ll wear the number eight shirt for Los Rojiblancos.

Griezmann’s departure from Barcelona was a financial reality the club needed to face. They’re in the midst of a well-publicised crisis, one that meant they couldn’t afford to renew Lionel Messi’s contract at Camp Nou and had to allow him to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. Griezmann, while performing well, never looked to truly be at home in the Catalan capital.

Griezmann scored a brace for the French national team last night in a 2-0 win over Finland, and scored 35 goals in 102 games in total for Barcelona. With Atletico, in his first spell from between 2014 and 2019, the 30-year-old bagged 133 goals in 257 games.