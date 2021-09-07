Watch: Memphis Depay scores the Netherlands’ second goal against Turkey

Memphis Depay has big shoes to fill at Barcelona, but he’s filling them. The Dutchman has been tasked with filling the void left at Camp Nou by Lionel Messi, and has started the season well. He plays with an arrogance and a hint of the audacious that few players have, and even fewer players can get away with.

He’s carried his good form into this international break. The Netherlands this evening hosted Turkey in a World Cup qualifier, and Memphis was on hand to score his country’s second goal after Davy Klaassen put them into the lead. The Netherlands are top of their group, level on points with second-placed Norway.

Memphis bagged two goals and an assist at Euro 2020 even though the Netherlands failed, as a collective, to perform. So far this season for Barcelona, where he’s working under compatriot Ronald Koeman, he’s also contributed two goals and an assist.