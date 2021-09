Watch: Memphis Depay scores his second and the Netherlands’ third against Turkey

Memphis Depay has big shoes to fill at Barcelona, but heโ€™s filling them. The Dutchman has been tasked with filling the void left at Camp Nou by Lionel Messi, and has started the season well. He plays with an arrogance and a hint of the audacious that few players have, and even fewer players can get away with.

Flawless touch ๐Ÿ˜ Depay makes it 2-0 ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฑ pic.twitter.com/7lHWX8zlfd โ€” ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 7, 2021

Heโ€™s carried his good form into this international break. The Netherlands this evening hosted Turkey in a World Cup qualifier, and Memphis was on hand to score his countryโ€™s second goal after Davy Klaassen (assisted by Memphis) put them into the lead. He then scored their third shortly before half-time, converting from the spot to make it 3-0. The Netherlands are top of their group, level on points with second-placed Norway.

#NEDTUR ~ #WCQ2022 Netherlands 3 ร— 0 Turkey | GOAL Depay, HD

๐ŸŽฅ ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ู€ to never miss any goal Follow @FA_GO7 pic.twitter.com/SytD9iUTDK โ€” Faster Goal # ูุงุณุชุฑ ู‚ูˆู„ (@FASTERGOOOALL) September 7, 2021

Memphis bagged two goals and an assist at Euro 2020 even though the Netherlands failed, as a collective, to perform. So far this season for Barcelona, where heโ€™s working under compatriot Ronald Koeman, heโ€™s also contributed two goals and an assist.