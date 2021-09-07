Pique speaks out in defence of Umtiti while Al-Khelaifi explains how PSG can reject Mbappe bid

Gerard Pique speaks out in defence of much-criticised Barcelona team-mate Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has become the focal point of a lot of Barcelona fans’ complaints this summer. The French centre-back is one of the highest-paid players at Camp Nou, and is yet to take a pay-cut or accept a move away from Barcelona despite not featuring in Ronald Koeman’s plans for this coming season.

Al-Khelaifi explains how PSG could afford to reject Madrid’s €200m bid for Mbappe

Real Madrid wanted Kylian Mbappe this past summer, bad. Florentino Perez offered Paris Saint-Germain €200m to try to convince them to part with their prized Frenchman, only for the moneyed club to reject the bid. Madrid will now be forced to wait until the winter market before going for him again.

Tension between Barcelona and Nike, working together without a contract since 2016

Nike have outfitted Barcelona since 1998, but they’ve been doing it without a contract since 2016 according to Marca. Just an agreement unites the two brands; first, this was because there were disagreements, and then the pandemic and the need to elect a new president at Camp Nou further complicated matters. Tensions are said to exist.

