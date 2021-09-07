Barcelona president Joan Laporta still believes the Super League is a viable project despite it crashing within 48 hours of its launch.

It now seems a distant memory, when 12 clubs from around Europe agreed to join the ill-fated project.

Within two days, all of the English teams pulled out, and the majority followed, leaving only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

Those three teams are the only ones remaining in the project, and it seems impossible for it go ahead.

But Barca chief Laporta continues to believe, saying on Monday, as cited by Diario AS: “It’s a live project. The three clubs that defended it, we continue winning in the tribunals.

“UEFA cannot impede it. What happened could have been presented better.”

In truth, the Super League hasn’t got a leg to stand on.

The clubs still involved may not be punished should they continue to win those aforementioned tribunals, but the project has no hope of restarting without the Premier League clubs, who currently dominate the market.

The Premier League clubs have not only promised fans to never step foot in the project again, but all owners have agreed a new ‘Owners’ charter’ in principle with the Premier League which stipulates in its regulations that no club is allowed to be involved in any kind of Super League.

Participating in such a project would land any Premier League club a significant sanction.

The definitive block will not come into play until that agreement is actually signed, but given it is already agreed in principle, the Super League already appears to be very much dead.