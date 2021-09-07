Barcelona are not going to sanction Gerard Pique for surfing while out with injury.

A storm was whipped up over the weekend when Pique and his wife Shakira were pictured surfing in Cantabria.

Usually, that wouldn’t be such a big thing, but Pique is currently out injured having picked up a calf strain, and surfing isn’t an activity he should have been participating in.

He knew it, too, with reports claiming Pique’s people tried to get the photographer to delete the images he took of the defender and his superstar wife.

But they were unsuccessful and the pictures were published, leading to report Pique would be fined by Barcelona.

But Blaugrana president Joan Laporta says there will be fine for the man who recently took a pay cut to help the club through their financial difficulties.

“He has been in Cantabria, but he knows himself well and I think he is well.

“We are not going to sanction him. He has demonstrated his Barcelonismo may times. His professionalism is beyond all doubt.

“I have always said that he will be a great president of Barcelona.”

It’s unclear at this point when Pique will be able to return from injury, but his calf strain is not said to be a serious one.