Gerard Pique speaks out in defence of much-criticised Barcelona team-mate Samuel Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has become the focal point of a lot of Barcelona fans’ complaints this summer. The French centre-back is one of the highest-paid players at Camp Nou, and is yet to take a pay-cut or accept a move away from Barcelona despite not featuring in Ronald Koeman’s plans for this coming season.

Barcelona are in the midst of a well-publicised financial crisis. Antoine Griezmann has just left the club to join Atletico Madrid, while Lionel Messi has also departed to join Paris Saint-Germain. Barcelona have the weakest squad they’ve had since before the Frank Rijkaard era, and look incapable of challenging for the Champions League this campaign.

Umtiti has been booed when warming up this season, as well as having his every touch whistled when playing pre-season friendlies. Gerard Pique, however, has spoken out in defence of his fellow central defender in comments carried by Zach Lowry.

“Samuel Umtiti is fulfilling his obligations, his attitude is impeccable,” Pique said as part of a wide-ranging chat. “He has never missed a training session. Another thing is who gave him the contract; a president who was voted by the members. Why do we boo him? People need to be more empathetic.”