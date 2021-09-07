La Liga News

Eduardo Camavinga lands in Madrid ahead of Real Madrid presentation tomorrow

Eduardo Camavinga has arrived in Madrid this evening ahead of his presentation as a Real Madrid player tomorrow according to Fabrizio Romano. The move was completed on deadline day, with the 18-year-old Frenchman signing a contract until June 2027. One of the most promising midfielders in the game, he’s joined from Ligue Un side Rennes, the club he broke through at.

Madrid had been tracking Camavinga for three years before they finally decided to pull the trigger on him. An elegant and intelligent midfielder, he’ll be tasked with producing performances that could warrant a place in a competitive – but ageing – midfield at the Santiago Bernabeu that already boasts men of the calibre of Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

It’s a new era at Madrid, even though they failed to pull off the deal they so badly wanted – prising Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain. Zinedine Zidane is out and Carlo Ancelotti is back at the helm, and 2021/22 has got off to a decent start. Madrid sit top of the table at the time of writing, on seven points.

