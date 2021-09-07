Barcelona have reportedly already decided on Jordi Alba’s replacement at left-back.

The Spain international is still going strong currently, impressing last season and taking his bright form into Euro 2020 with La Roja.

But 32 years of age, Barcelona know they will soon need to replace Alba after sharing nine impressive years to-date.

And just like they did all those years ago with Alba, it seems the Blaugrana will do their left-back shopping in Valencia.

Los Che full-back Jose Luis Gaya is said to be the man Barca have eyes on, and it’s far from the first time the player has been linked with a move to Camp Nou.

Though, the reports are resurfacing in Mundo Deportivo because Gaya has less than two years remaining on his contract, and if he cannot be convinced to sign a new deal next summer, he will likely be sold by Valencia to avoid him leaving for free in 2023.

And next summer might just be the perfect time for Barcelona to get their hands on an Alba replacement.

This will be one to keep an eye on next summer with no move likely in January.