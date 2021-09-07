Al-Khelaifi explains how PSG could afford to reject Madrid’s €200m bid for Mbappe

Real Madrid wanted Kylian Mbappe this past summer, bad. Florentino Perez offered Paris Saint-Germain €200m to try to convince them to part with their prized Frenchman, only for the moneyed club to reject the bid. Madrid will now be forced to wait until the winter market before going for him again.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the PSG president, has been speaking at the ECA assembly, in comments carried by Diario AS, explaining how his club can afford to turn down such an astronomical offer for a player who’s just entered the final year of his contract in Paris. “The only thing that matters is that the club respects Financial Fair Play,” he said. “And Paris respects it.”

Many would cast doubt on that statement. PSG have recruited remarkably aggressively this summer given how depressed the transfer market has been for most due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were both sprung from La Liga, while Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Achraf Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum are other major acquisitions.