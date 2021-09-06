Tottenham star Sergio Reguilón has been called up to the Spain squad.

La Roja have already played two of their three games during this international period, but they have one remaining, a World Cup qualifier with Kosovo.

Spain claimed a crucial 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday evening after a potentially costly defeat to group leaders Sweden last week.

But during that game they lost two players to injury with Aymeric Laporte and Jose Luis Gaya picking both forced off.

Laporte’s injury does not look particularly serious, while Gaya’s appears to be more serious.

🚨 OFICIAL | Sergio Reguilón (@sergio_regui) se incorpora a la @SeFutbol. ➡️ @jose_gaya abandona por precaución la concentración tras las molestias que sintió ayer en el sóleo durante el partido ante Georgia en Badajoz. ℹ️ https://t.co/MeKvjnGJJM #VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/wZg0YLwcGW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 6, 2021

And that has seen Spain put a call in to Tottenham full-back Reguilón, who will head to Kosovo with Spain to replace Gaya in the squad.

Reguilón has five Spain caps to date and he will be hoping to add to that total in Kosovo, but Barcelona star Jordi Alba will be favourite to replace Gaya.