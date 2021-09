Tottenham star Sergio Reguil贸n has been called up to the Spain squad.

La Roja have already played two of their three games during this international period, but they have one remaining, a World Cup qualifier with Kosovo.

Spain claimed a crucial 4-0 win over Georgia on Sunday evening after a potentially costly defeat to group leaders Sweden last week.

But during that game they lost two players to injury with Aymeric Laporte and Jose Luis Gaya picking both forced off.

Laporte鈥檚 injury does not look particularly serious, while Gaya鈥檚 appears to be more serious.

馃毃 OFICIAL | Sergio Reguil贸n (@sergio_regui) se incorpora a la @SeFutbol. 鉃★笍 @jose_gaya abandona por precauci贸n la concentraci贸n tras las molestias que sinti贸 ayer en el s贸leo durante el partido ante Georgia en Badajoz. 鈩癸笍 https://t.co/MeKvjnGJJM #VamosEspa帽a #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/wZg0YLwcGW 鈥 Selecci贸n Espa帽ola de F煤tbol (@SeFutbol) September 6, 2021

And that has seen Spain put a call in to Tottenham full-back Reguil贸n, who will head to Kosovo with Spain to replace Gaya in the squad.

Reguil贸n has five Spain caps to date and he will be hoping to add to that total in Kosovo, but Barcelona star Jordi Alba will be favourite to replace Gaya.