Thibaut Courtois returns early to Real Madrid from Belgium duty

Belgium have released Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois for an extra rest period this week.

Courtois has been granted permission to leave the Red Devils squad and head back to Madrid for an early season rest ahead of their domestic return this weekend.

The former Chelsea stopper completed 90 minutes in Belgium’s first two 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month with routine wins over Estonia and the Czech Republic.

However, Courtois confirmed the decision in the last 24 hours, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, with Los Blancos facing their first game at the redeveloped Estadio Santiago Bernabeu against Celta Vigo on September 12.

Roberto Martinez is now set to give one of his back up keepers a starting chance for the trip to Russia to face Belarus with Matz Sels and Koen Cateels fighting for the No.1 jersey.

Courtois’ Los Blancos teammate Eden Hazard has enjoyed a strong return to goal scoring form during the international break with the 30-year-old on target against the Czechs.