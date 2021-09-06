No injury update from Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona pair Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele will not return to first team action until early November.

Neither player has featured for La Blaugrana so far in 2021/22 with Argentinian international Aguero yet to make his club debut following a free transfer summer switch from Manchester City.

Both players are working with the club’s medical team to speed up their respective recoveries from calf and hamstring injuries but estimates on their returns have not changed in recent weeks.

According to reports from Diario AS, previous rumours had claimed Aguero could be back fit by mid October, but the duo will not return to full contact training for another six weeks.

If there is any change in either player’s recovery a possible return to action for Ronald Koeman’s side could be in their home game against Alaves on October 30.

However, a more realistic option is the Champions League group stage trip to Dynamo Kiev on November 2.