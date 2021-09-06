Here are your Spanish football headlines for September 6.

Messi and Neymar denied clash

PSG teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar were denied a rematch of the Copa America final on Sunday night.

Brazil and Argentina were meant to go head-to-head in a World Cup qualifier, but the game was called off around five minutes into the game.

Brazilian officials stormed onto the pitch to object to the participation of Giovano Lo Celso, Emiliano Martinez and Cristian Romero, who were accused of lying on their location forms in relation to being in England in the last 14 days.

Spain defeat Georgia

Spain made easy work of Georgia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday night.

Goals from Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia ensured La Roja bounced back from their defeat to Sweden.

Interestingly, three of the four goals scored were by current or former Valencia players.

Luis Enrique’s injury update

Spain boss Luis Enrique has spoken about the injuries to two key players in Aymeric Laporte and Jose Luis Gaya.

Both players picked up injuries in Spain’s comfortable win over Georgia.

And providing an update, Luis Enrique said: “I think Laporte only has an overload. We have to wait for a test with Gaya, but the injury does not look good.”