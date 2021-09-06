Spain boss Luis Enrique has issued an injury update on two key stars in Aymeric Laporte and Jose Luis Gaya.

Luis Enrique’s men made easy work of Georgia on Sunday night, winning 4-0 in the World Cup qualifier thanks to goals from Gaya, Carlos Soler, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres.

The win meant Spain bounced back from a disappointing defeat to Sweden last time out, but it wasn’t all positives.

During the game, two key players suffered injuries, with Gaya and Laporta forced off with respective issues.

And following the game, Luis Enrique gave an update on the two injuries with mixed news.

“I think Laporte only has an overload,” he said in his post-match press conference. “We have to wait for a test with Gaya, but the injury does not look good.”

The loss of Gaya will be a big blow for Spain, though they do have Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba to call upon.

Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez will likely come in for Laporta ahead of the clash with Kosovo on Wednesday at the Pristina City Stadium.