Ceferin warns ESL clubs, Pep rejected Saul move and Courtois granted early Real Madrid return

UEFA chief issues European Super League warning

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has launched another stinging attack on the European Super League (ESL) project.

The majority of clubs involved in the project immediately withdrew but La Liga duo Real Madrid and Barcelona have remained involved.

Pep rejected Saul Niguez move

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola turned down the chance to sign Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez this summer.

Despite rumoured interest in a permanent exit away from the Spanish capital, Saul opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea on a season long loan.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola personally vetoed a possible deal for the 26-year-old, with no interest from the Catalan coach in making a move.

Courtois granted extra rest from Belgium duty

Belgium have released Real Madrid goal keeper Thibaut Courtois for an extra rest period this week.

Courtois has been granted permission to leave the Red Devils squad and head back to Madrid for an early season rest ahead of their domestic return this weekend.

