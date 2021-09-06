Borja Iglesias reveals La Roja ambitions

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias has revealed his determination to force his way into the Spain squad.

The 28-year-old spent the bulk of his early career with Celta Vigo before a loan spell at Real Zaragoza in 2017/18 ignited his career with 22 goals in the Segunda Division.

He was subsequently sold on to Espanyol in 2018 with 17 top flight goals in 2018/19 convincing Real Betis to pay €28m to bring him to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Despite netting 11 league goals in 2020/21, Iglesias was not considered for Euro 2020 duty by Luis Enrique, despite some media pressure for his inclusion.

Iglesias remains on the periphery of Enrique’s plans for La Roja’s 2022 World Cup qualification campaign but the Compostela born attacker is open to a possible call up.

“With the level of players and the ability they (in the Spain squad) have, to compete with them is a challenge”, as per reports from Marca.

“If you are good enough with your club team, which is the important thing, you always have a chance.

“If one day they consider I can contribute something I would love to be called up.”

Iglesias is yet to get off the mark for Los Verdiblancos so far this season with Manuel Pellegrini’s side back in domestic action this weekend as they head to Andalucian rivals Granada.