Hector Bellerin is set for a quick path to the Real Betis starting lineup following his move.

The Spanish full-back was signed on loan by Betis on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal late in the transfer window.

And for Betis, the signing meant finally replacing Emerson Royal, who left for Barcelona early in the summer, though he has since moved on to Tottenham.

Manuel Pellegrini has not had the resources to significantly strengthen this summer due to Betis being very close to their salary cap.

But they did manage to sign Bellerin, and according to Diario AS, the right-back could be set for an instant start.

The 26-year-old linked up with Betis quickly after his move and he is already in contention to start against Granada after the international break, on September 13.

Bellerin will replace Martin Montoya at right-back, and he will hope to help his new side improve on their poor start to the season, Pellegrini’s men drawing two and losing one so far.