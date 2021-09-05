WATCH: Spain lead Georgia 3-0 at half time in Badajoz

Spain have cruised into a 3-0 half time lead in their 2022 World Cup qualifier at home to Belarus.

Luis Enrique’s side are aiming to bounce back from their damaging 2-1 defeat in Sweden last time out and his side are in full cruise control at the break in Badajoz.

Spain have looked in dominant control right from the kick off at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero in this tie with Jose Luis Gaya’s deflected strike from the edge of the box putting them 1-0 up on 17 minutes.

However, despite bossing possession, Spain refused to take their foot off the gas before the half time whistle.

Gaya’s Valencia teammate Carlos Soler scored for the second successive game as he arrived on cue inside the box to finish off a flowing team move.

And despite seeing a Gaya goal ruled out for offside before the break, Spain comfortably made it 3-0 inside the first 45 minutes, as Ferran Torres fired home from close range.