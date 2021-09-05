Spain secure routine 4-0 win over Georgia

Luis Enrique’s Spain picked up a vital 4-0 win against Georgia in Badajoz to keep alive their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

La Roja produced a dominant display in Extremadura following their 2-1 defeat in Sweden last time out.

The home side were in cruise control as Valencia pair Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler put them 2-0 in front inside the first 30 minutes.

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres added a third goal before the break to kill off any potential chance of a Georgia fight back.

Enrique opted to make changes after the restart, as Spain looked to manage the closing stages before Pablo Sarabia wrapped up the victory.

🏁 ¡¡FINAAAAAL EN BADAJOOOOZ!! 👏🏻 Enorme partido de la @SeFutbol ante Georgia, que consigue un gran triunfo y deja un grato recuerdo en una afición pacense que se ha volcado con el equipo. 🇪🇸 🆚 🇬🇪 | 4-0 | 90+3’ #VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/REIWUX2gbZ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 5, 2021

A crucial three points puts Spain back on top of Group B ahead of Sweden, however the Swedes have two games in hand with Spain, heading to Kosovo next week.