La Liga La Roja

Spain secure routine 4-0 win over Georgia

Luis Enrique’s Spain picked up a vital 4-0 win against Georgia in Badajoz to keep alive their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign.

La Roja produced a dominant display in Extremadura following their 2-1 defeat in Sweden last time out.

The home side were in cruise control as Valencia pair Jose Luis Gaya and Carlos Soler put them 2-0 in front inside the first 30 minutes.

Manchester City winger Ferran Torres added a third goal before the break to kill off any potential chance of a Georgia fight back.

Enrique opted to make changes after the restart, as Spain looked to manage the closing stages before Pablo Sarabia wrapped up the victory.

A crucial three points puts Spain back on top of Group B ahead of Sweden, however the Swedes have two games in hand with Spain, heading to Kosovo next week.

Posted by

Tags Carlos Soler Ferran Torres Jose Luis Gaya La Roja Luis Enrique Pablo Sarabia Spain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.