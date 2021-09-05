Sergio Aguero reveals the thing he dislikes most about Barcelona

Sergio Aguero isn’t finding it easy to adapt to life at Barcelona. Lionel Messi, his old friend, left him to fend for himself in the Catalan capital, and an injury has ensured he won’t make his debut for the Blaugrana until the end of October. Things aren’t going smoothly off the pitch either, Aguero has revealed during a Twitch session with Ibai Llanos; life at the wheel is tough for him.

¿SE COMPLICA, KUN? Sergio Agüero comentó que, lo único que todavía no entiende bien de Barcelona, ¡son las calles! 😳🛣️ pic.twitter.com/4M4ptBvJ4j — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) September 4, 2021

Aguero revealed, as noted by Diario Sport, that he finds the traffic almost impossible to navigate, and has already been scolded by a taxi driver on one occasion. The tight nature of Barcelona’s streets are apparently different to Manchester.

Aguero joined Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer after his contract at the Etihad Stadium expired. He contributed 260 goals and 73 assists during his time in the Premier League, and has already scored 100 goals in Atletico Madrid’s colours. Barcelona will hope he can reach similar heights at Camp Nou.