Robert Sanchez reveals his pride after Spain debut

Robert Sanchez was delighted to finally make his Spain debut in their 4-0 World Cup qualifier win over Georgia.

Luis Enrique’s side secured a vital win in Badajoz as goals from Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia secured a dominant’s night work for La Roja.

The result moves Spain back above Sweden at the top of Group B as they look to put more pressure on Janne Andersson’s side in the coming days.

Despite having little to do late on at the Estadio Nuevo Vivero, Sanchez’s first senior appearance was a proud personal moment for the Brighton stopper.

Sanchez was called up for Euro 2020 duty this summer but failed to make an appearance ahead of No.1 choice Unai Simon.

However, the pride in making his first appearance was not reduced for the 23-year-old, as he replaced Simon on 74 minutes.

“This result is what we needed today, it is a dream come true”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I am thinking about my whole family and I am very happy.

“Playing for the national team has always been in my head, I am proud to make my debut.”

Sanchez was also hailed by Enrique at full time, who praised him for his calmness on the night, and hinted at further appearances in future.

Simon is expected to remain in the starting XI against Kosovo in midweek but Aymeric Laporte could miss after being forced off at halt time through injury.

Images via Getty Images