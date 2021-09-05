Reiner Jesus facing decisive season as Borussia Dortmund loan fails to get off the ground

Reiner Jesus has struggled to break into the Borussia Dortmund team ever since he landed in Germany last season. The Brazilian, still just 19, is on loan in the Bundesliga from Real Madrid, but has so far been given few opportunities to show what he can do according to Diario AS. When he has been given opportunities, furthermore, he hasn’t made the most of them.

Dortmund have apparently set the winter market as a deadline to decide what to do with the player; whether to keep him or move him on. He’s played just six minutes this season so far and his market value is plummeting; it was at €25m when he left Flamengo, according to Transfermarkt, but now it’s at €16m.

Madrid saw Dortmund as the perfect place for Reiner to develop, but so far the loan hasn’t worked out how either party would have hoped. The Brazilian played just 339 minutes last season, providing only a goal and an assist. If he can’t earn prominence soon, a course change may be needed.