Luka Modric remains sidelined on Croatia duty

Real Madrid star Luka Modric looks set to miss out on the full international window due to a persistent injury.

Modric opted to join up with the Croatia squad for their vital triple header of 2022 World Cup qualifiers this month despite already carrying a muscle problem from club action at the start of 2021/22.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic opted to rest him for their opening two fixtures, a 0-0 draw in Russia and this weekend’s 1-0 win away in Slovakia.

However, despite growing optimism over his return for their final clash, at home to Slovenia on September 7, reports from Marca have now confirmed his absence.

Despite the negative news on his recovery, Modric is expected to stay with the squad for their final game, and return to Madrid next week.

Los Blancos return to action on September 12, at home to Celta Vigo, but Modric looks certain to miss out against the Galicians in Madrid.