Luis Enrique hails ‘complete’ Spain after Georgia win

Spain boss Luis Enrique was full of praise for his players as they clinched a 4-0 win over Georgia.

La Roja returned to winning ways in 2022 World Cup qualification action as goals from Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler, Ferran Torres and Pablo Sarabia seal all three points in Badajoz.

Victory for Spain offered a perfect response to their 2-1 defeat in Stockholm and Enrique was delighted at full time.

“Today is a good day. Even if it seemed like an easy result, it was not. You cannot beat Georgia without putting pressure on them”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“They made six changes compared to the previous game, although the result makes it look easy, it was not.

“We have played a very complete game. We have scored four with the possibility of scoring even more goals.”

🗣️ @LUISENRIQUE21: "Estoy contento con la globalidad de lo que ha pasado, pero creo que podríamos haber marcado algún gol más". ➡️ "Robert Sánchez es un portero al que seguimos hace mucho tiempo y creo que puede ayudarnos en la portería".#VamosEspaña #Catar2022 pic.twitter.com/3WEkd0XMz9 — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) September 5, 2021

The result puts Enrique’s side back on top of Group B with a one point advantage over rivals Sweden.

However, despite their edge over Janne Andersson’s side, the Swedes have two games in hand.

Enrique’s side will head to Kosovo in midweek for their final game of the international window.

Despite a positive result for Enrique, the former Barcelona boss confirmed defender Aymeric Laporte is likely to miss out through injury.

The Manchester City star was forced off at half time with Raul Albiol on standby to replace him in Pristina.