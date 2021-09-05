Gerard Pique and his family took advantage of the break in La Liga to head to Cantabria this weekend on a surfing trip according to Diario Sport. Pique missed Barcelona’s last game, against Getafe, through injury, and reportedly felt hunted by El Diario Montanes, the paper who published the photos.

Pique was pictured surfing in the water with his wife, Shakira, and his children, with the subtitle beneath the report published in the paper indicating that the pair’s entourage tried to convince the photographer to delete the image and not run it. It’s not known whether the centre-back will be fit to return to Barcelona training on Monday evening, but virtually all players away on international duty aren’t expected to partake in the session.

Pique took a pay-cut shortly before the season began, enabling Barcelona to register Memphis Depay. A man who carries himself with real dignity, it’s expected that he could be a potential president at Camp Nou at some point in the future.