Gareth Bale ends Wales goal drought in key Belarus win

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has ended a 16-game goal drought with Wales in their 3-2 World Cup qualifier win in Belarus.

Bale has played a huge role in Wales’ success in the last decade but his form has dipped in the last two years due to upheaval at club level.

However, following his return to Madrid this summer, his career is slowly beginning to reignite, with his first La Liga goal since 2019 at the start of the campaign.

But his desire to perform for Wales has always shone through and he netted a vital brace to secure an important win in Minsk.

Bale’s spot kick with 20 minutes to go levelled the scores at 2-2 before the 32-year-old latched onto a loose ball inside the box to tuck home a 93rd minute winner.

Scenes! 🤯 Wales have come from behind to beat Belarus for a huge 3 points in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup – Gareth Bale with the hat-trick! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🔥pic.twitter.com/9KTqMHJ7K2 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 5, 2021

The victory keeps Robert Page’s side in contention for World Cup qualification in 2022 with a crucial game at home to Estonia to come on September 8.

Images via Getty Images