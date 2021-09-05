Ferland Mendy back running and working with the ball as Real Madrid return edges closer

Ferland Mendy is finally seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The French full-back, who’s played just one game for Real Madrid since the Champions League defeat to Chelsea back in May, is keen to rejoin the group and make his mark under new coach Carlo Ancelotti. All going well, according to Diario AS, he’ll be back with the first team squad after the international break.

Mendy has been doing all he can to return, but the medical staff at the Santiago Bernabeu have been keen to ensure that he goes slowly so as to not risk his recovery. He was supposed to only have been out for between three and six weeks, but his absence from the pitch has now stretched to almost four months.

The full-back was seen running at Valdebebas this week, and was even seen to be working with the ball. He’s lost significant muscle mass during his absence, but is said to be determined to regain his previous form. He never considered leaving the Spanish capital this summer, but now faces a challenge before him to get back to his best and regain his place in the starting lineup.