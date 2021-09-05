CONMEBOL confirm Brazil v Argentina suspension

CONMEBOL have confirmed Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Sao Paulo has been suspended.

The match was thrown into major controversy in the opening minutes as Brazilian health authorities walked onto the pitch to demand a postponement.

Their objection refers to issues surrounding Covid-19 quarantine rules for four Argentina players based in England.

The moment when Brazilian health officials entered the pitch of the Arena Neo Química in São Paulo to interrupt the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier due to four Premier-League based Argentine players lying on their entry into the country 3 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2G1Dmd36tG — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 5, 2021

Three of the four La Albiceleste players at the centre of the problem started for Lionel Scaloni’s side with Lionel Messi leading the Argentina players down the tunnel amid a pitch side melee.

After a consultation with Brazilian health officers and stadium security the players were asked to exit the pitch to allow for a decision to be made.

However, with no clear mandate for what to do next, CONMEBOL has opted to postpone the game with an update on a replay expected in the coming days.

Por decisión del árbitro del partido, el encuentro organizado por FIFA entre Brasil y Argentina por las Eliminatorias para la Copa del Mundo queda suspendido. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) September 5, 2021

Brazilian authorities have stated the players accused of breaking Covid-19 quarantine laws could potentially face arrest following bizarre scenes at the Corinthians Arena.

