La Liga News

CONMEBOL confirm Brazil v Argentina suspension

CONMEBOL have confirmed Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Argentina in Sao Paulo has been suspended.

The match was thrown into major controversy in the opening minutes as Brazilian health authorities walked onto the pitch to demand a postponement.

Their objection refers to issues surrounding Covid-19 quarantine rules for four Argentina players based in England.

Three of the four La Albiceleste players at the centre of the problem started for Lionel Scaloni’s side with Lionel Messi leading the Argentina players down the tunnel amid a pitch side melee.

Neymar

After a consultation with Brazilian health officers and stadium security the players were asked to exit the pitch to allow for a decision to be made.

However, with no clear mandate for what to do next, CONMEBOL has opted to postpone the game with an update on a replay expected in the coming days.

Brazilian authorities have stated the players accused of breaking Covid-19 quarantine laws could potentially face arrest following bizarre scenes at the Corinthians Arena.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags 2022 World Cup Argentina Brazil CONMEBOL World Cup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.