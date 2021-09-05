Chaotic scenes as Brazil v Argentina is suspended, Bale on target for Wales and Modric injury woe

Chaos as Brazil v Argentina is suspended

Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifier with Argentina has been plunged into chaos in Sao Paulo.

The two South American rivals kicked off at the Corinthians Arena, but the match was just minutes old, before Brazilian health authorities walked onto the pitch to demand a postponement.

Their objection refers to controversy surrounding Covid-19 quarantine rules for four Argentina players based in England.

Bale inspires Wales to Belarus win

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has ended a 16-game goal drought with Wales in their 3-2 World Cup qualifier win in Belarus.

Bale’s spot kick with 20 minutes to go levelled the scores at 2-2 before the 32-year-old latched onto a loose ball inside the box to tuck home a 93rd minute winner.

Modric remains injured on Croatia duty

Real Madrid star Luka Modric looks set to miss out on the full international window due to a persistent injury.

Despite the negative news on his recovery, Modric is expected to stay with the squad for their final game, and return to Madrid next week.

