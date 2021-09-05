La Liga News

Chaos as Brazil v Argentina is halted by health officials

Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifier with Argentina has been plunged into chaos in Sao Paulo.

The two South American rivals kicked off at the Corinthians Arena, but the match was just minutes old, before Brazilian health authorities walked onto the pitch to demand a postponement.

Their objection refers to controversy surrounding Covid-19 quarantine rules for four Argentina players based in England.

Premier League quartet Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have reportedly been told they need to quarantine upon arrival in Brazil.

The former three players all started for Lionel Scaloni’s side with Lionel Messi leading the Argentina players off the pitch amid a pitchside melee.

Updates are expected from match officials in the coming hour with officials in Brazil claiming the Argentina players involved could face arrest for breaking Covid-19 laws.

Argentina have disputed the claim stating the warning was given shortly before kick off with no specific guidance on the necessary steps to take.

