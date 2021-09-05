Chaos as Brazil v Argentina is halted by health officials

Brazil’s 2022 World Cup qualifier with Argentina has been plunged into chaos in Sao Paulo.

The two South American rivals kicked off at the Corinthians Arena, but the match was just minutes old, before Brazilian health authorities walked onto the pitch to demand a postponement.

Total farce. Brazil v Argentina has kicked off, and Brazil's health authorities have wandered on to the pitch — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) September 5, 2021

Their objection refers to controversy surrounding Covid-19 quarantine rules for four Argentina players based in England.

Premier League quartet Emiliano Buendia, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have reportedly been told they need to quarantine upon arrival in Brazil.

The moment when Brazilian health officials entered the pitch of the Arena Neo Química in São Paulo to interrupt the Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier due to four Premier-League based Argentine players lying on their entry into the country 3 days ago. pic.twitter.com/2G1Dmd36tG — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 5, 2021

The former three players all started for Lionel Scaloni’s side with Lionel Messi leading the Argentina players off the pitch amid a pitchside melee.

Updates are expected from match officials in the coming hour with officials in Brazil claiming the Argentina players involved could face arrest for breaking Covid-19 laws.

Argentina have disputed the claim stating the warning was given shortly before kick off with no specific guidance on the necessary steps to take.

