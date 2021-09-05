Antoine Griezmann earned €46.5m out of a possible €177.5m during his time at Barcelona

Now that Antoine Griezmann has completed his transfer from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, Diario Sport has had access to the details of the contract he had signed with Barcelona when he joined the Catalan club in the summer of 2019.

Griezmann’s contract was split into different sections. A fixed €17m in his first season would have risen to €21m by his last, at the rate of one million per year. The Frenchman earned a bonus of €2.5m per season if he played 60% of available minutes, something he managed to fulfil in both seasons at Camp Nou.

He would have earned a €4m bonus if he had won the treble, something Barcelona obviously never managed during his spell there. Inclusive of a signing-on fee, Griezmann earned €25.5m in his first season at the club and €21m in the second, both gross amounts to subject to taxation.

If all objectives had been completed, he would have earned €33.5m in his first season, €29.5m in his second, €37.5m in his third, €38m in his fourth and €39m in his fifth. That would have come to a total of €177.5m; he ended up collecting €46.5m.