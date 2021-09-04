Villarreal defender Pau Torres has confirmed he rejected an offer from Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

In the lead up to the window, it was thought Villarreal would have a hard time keeping hold of their star centre-back.

But after Real Madrid decided not to replace their outgoing centre-backs and both Chelsea and Manchester United looked elsewhere, the Yellows were far from bombarded with offers.

They did, however, receive an offer from Tottenham for Torres, and as confirmed by manager Unai Emery, that offer was accepted.

But Torres himself decided against the move, keen to play Champions League football for the Yellow Submarine having grown up in Vila-real and gone on to win the Europa League with his local club last season.

He said in a press conference this week of the offer: “I have always been clear that I wanted to continue at Villarreal, and for this reason, the decision was made very quickly.”

That’s some sign of loyalty from Torres, who is a hero at Villarreal for the dedication he has shown to his hometown club.

And while the day may arrive when he does decide to leave, Torres has unfinished business to attend to first, and that is the Champions League.