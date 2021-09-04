Ronald Koeman now has the full backing of Joan Laporta and other Barcelona board members.

It was a complicated summer for the Dutchman, who didn’t know whether he would get the chance to continue at Camp Nou.

The perception was that Barca president Laporta searched for a replacement for Koeman before telling him he could stay, leading to an outburst from the former Everton boss’ representatives.

In the end, though, Koeman was kept around, and his actions over the summer have won him renewed support.

According to Sport, Koeman now has the backing of Laporta and other board members, who are convinced he is the ‘suitable candidate’.

As such, the Dutchman has been kept informed of all the movements over the transfer window and given the final say on ins and outs, though, for economical reasons, that is not understood to have included Lionel Messi.

It’s said that Koeman has handled the key departures that have significantly weakened his team in admirable fashion and with a positive outlook that he can find a way to ensure Barca can still compete this season.

That has scored him some valuable points with the Barca board, and he is now in a strong position heading into what looks set to be a tough challenge this season for he and his men.