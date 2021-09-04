Real Madrid have been tracking Eduardo Camavinga for three years

Eduardo Camavinga didn’t appear on Real Madrid’s radar at the last minute of the summer transfer window according to Marca. His signing was a long time in the making, taking many hours of field work, travel and negotiation. Rennes made it clear that the 18-year-old would be made available a few weeks ago, after which Madrid made their move.

Madrid were first drawn to Camavinga three years ago, during a youth tournament where the midfielder was representing Rennes. Juni Calafat, an important cog in Madrid’s scouting system, moved quickly in establishing contact with the teenager and beginning to establish a relationship.

Camavinga, for his part, always wanted Madrid, and had dreamed of wearing white. Manchester United approached him last year, but Camavinga was clear in wanting to wait for Madrid’s formal approach. Now he’s officially a Madrid player, and has been tasked with earning minutes by breaking into the club’s imperious midfield trident of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro.