A son of a former Barcelona star has made it into Real Madrid’s extended Champions League squad.

Los Blancos have submitted a list of 40 players for their Champions League squad, which includes a B list of 15 young players.

And upon that list is the recognisable surname of Gudjohnsen.

In this case, it is Andri Gudjohnsen, who is the son of former Barcelona and Chelsea forward Eidur.

Andri Gudjohnsen initially played for Barcelona in their La Masia academy but left in 2013 for Gava.

He then went on to play for Espanyol before joining Real Madrid in 2018.

This year, at aged 19, he graduated to play for Real Madrid B, and he will now be looking to impress Carlo Ancelotti enough to break into the first team from this year onwards.

The London-born Iceland international is a centre forward, just like his father, who enjoyed a long and successful career, winning the Premier League twice, a La Liga title and a Champions League among other titles.