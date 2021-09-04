Real Betis are said to have pushed until the very last moment to sign Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos on loan.

Ceballos has spent the last two seasons away from the Santiago Bernabeu on loan at Arsenal, returning this summer.

But the midfielder faces a difficult task to break into the Real Madrid midfield with Carlo Ancelotti having plenty of options between Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde and Isco for those two advanced midfield positions.

Ceballos has also been out injured over the latter stages of pre-season and this start of the season, meaning he has not been able to stake a claim.

It might have been different for Ceballos, with Marca claiming Real Betis worked hard until the final moment in a bid to sign the midfielder on loan, but they could not make the salary space required to make the signing.

Betis are at the limit of their La Liga salary cap and would not been able to register Ceballos as a player.

Though, the report claims the Seville-based side could well return with a fresh approach in January.