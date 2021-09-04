Rayo Vallecano confirm the signing of Radamel Falcao

Rayo Vallecano have confirmed the signing of Radamel Falcao. The 35-year-old Colombian centre-forward joins the newly promoted La Liga side after a two-year spell in Turkey with Galatasaray, and will bring a wealth of experience to Vallecas.

Falcao came through the youth system at River Plate before making his senior debut back in Colombia with Lanceros Boyaca. He then returned to Argentina with River, spending four years in Buenos Aires before securing a move to Europe with Porto. He spent two seasons in Portugal, scoring 72 goals in 82 games.

Falcao joined Atletico Madrid from Porto in 2011, and enjoyed two prolific years in the Spanish capital. He scored 70 goals in 91 games at the Vicente Calderon, winning the Copa del Rey, the Europa League and the European Super Cup. He then joined Monaco, from whom he embarked on loan spells with Manchester United and Chelsea before joining Galatasaray in 2019. He’s scored 35 goals in 91 games for Colombia.